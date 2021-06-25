MLB: Astros run win streak to 11 with blowout of Tigers

Houston Astros left fielder Chas McCormick (20) celebrates with center fielder Myles Straw (3) and right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) after defeating the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez blasted a grand slam and drove in five runs, Myles Straw led an 18-hit attack with four hits and three runs scored, and the Houston Astros stretched their winning streak to 11 games by pounding the host Detroit Tigers 12-3 on Thursday.

The Astros are within one victory of matching the franchise record of 12 consecutive wins, which they have accomplished three times (1999, 2004, 2018).

Carlos Correa supplied three hits and three RBIs; Yuli Gurriel contributed three hits, two runs and an RBI; and Martin Maldonado added two hits and two RBIs.

Houston starter Luis Garcia (6-4) allowed two runs on seven hits and struck out five in seven innings.

Akil Baddoo led the Tigers' offense with three hits and an RBI. Detroit starter Jose Urena (2-8) gave up six runs, four earned, on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.

The Astros grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second inning. They loaded the bases with two walks and an error. Maldonado then ripped a two-out single to left to bring in two runners.

Michael Brantley and Gurriel led off the third with singles, leading to a two-run inning. Alvarez drove in Brantley with a fielder's choice. After a couple more singles to load the bases, Urena hit Abraham Toro with a pitch to force in a run.

The Tigers got one run back in the bottom of the inning. Harold Castro walked, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on Baddoo's double.

Houston made it 6-1 in the fourth. Straw led off with a single and scored on Gurriel's one-out double. After a groundout, Correa ripped a single to bring in Gurriel and end Urena's night.

The Astros then tacked on two more runs in the fifth against Tyler Alexander on Correa's two-out, two-run single.

Brantley robbed Jonathan Schoop of a two-run homer in left field during the bottom of the fifth.

The Tigers scored a run in the sixth on Daz Cameron's RBI double.

Alvarez hit his second career grand slam, in the ninth off Bryan Garcia.

--Field Level Media

FROM THE ARCHIVES