LOOK: Gilas arrives in Belgrade after takeoff scare in Instabul

The Philippine national men's basketball team arrived in Belgrade, Serbia Friday (Manila time) for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

According to Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), the Gilas Pilipinas team was momentarily caught in a bind after their connecting flight aborted takeoff from Instabul.

"After a scare caused by an aborted takeoff from Istanbul, Gilas Pilipinas has now safely landed in Belgrade, Serbia for the OQT. #ParaSaBayan #Puso," the SBP said in Facebook post.

The FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament will take place from June 29 to July 2.

Gilas are set to play against Serbia and Dominican Republic.

