Young Gilas’ character to be tested at Olympic qualifiers in Serbia

Ange Kouame and Hyunjung Lee during the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers. Photo from FIBA.Basketball

Former national basketball playmaker LA Tenorio was impressed with the young Gilas Pilipinas' 3-game sweep of the third window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.

"I'm a bit surprised (Dwight Ramos) played like that in the bubble in the national team," said Tenorio in an interview on "The Game".

"Another surprise for me are the two point guards, SJ Belangel and (RJ) Abarrientos. The future of Philippine basketball is seeing those young players, like Kai Sotto, Carl Tamayo, (Justine) Baltazar and a lot of players. The future of Philippine basketball is in good hands if they play that way."

Gilas scored two huge victories against bitter rival South Korea and one against Indonesia in the Philippine-hosted qualifiers.

Tenorio said the real test now is the Olympic qualifying tournament in Belgrade, where coach Tab Baldwin and co. will face basketball heavyweights Serbia and the Dominican Republic.

Tenorio said big men such as Kai Sotto, Ange Kouame and Justine Baltazar will be important because of their height.

"Dito natin makikita how important the height and experience also. Dito talaga mate-test ang character ng team. This is a good training," said Tenorio, who has seen numerous wars against foreign teams while suiting up for Gilas.

"(This is also) an opportunity for the players to experience more manly games," he added. "Kasi iba talaga mga top 15 even top 20 teams in the world ang makakalaban mo compared to the Asian countries."

Gilas arrived in Belgrade Friday (Manila time).

The Olympic qualifying tournament will take place June 29 to July 2.

