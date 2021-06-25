FIBA commends SBP for the successful hosting of Asia Cup qualifiers

FIBA, the world sanctioning body for basketball, has commended the Samahang Basketball ng Pilipinas Inc. (SBP) for the successful hosting of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

The country played host for the third and final window of the qualifiers in Clark City, Pampanga from June 16 to June 20.

"Having organized such an impressive event, especially during these challenging times, involves enormous amounts of time and energy which contributed substantially to its success," FIBA Asia executive director Hagop Khajirian said in a letter addressed to SBP.

Ange Kouame and Hyunjung Lee during the FIAB Aia Cup qualifiers. Photo from FIBA.Basketball

A total of seven teams, which comprised Groups A and B, participated in the qualifiers -- the Philippines, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, China, Japan, and Chinese Taipei.

FIBA also congratulated the Philippines for Gilas Pilipinas's qualification to the FIBA Asia Cup in Indonesia this coming August.

"All your diligent work and commitment paid off," said Khajirian.

Gilas won two games against South Korea and one against Indonesia during the qualifiers.

The team is now in Belgrade, Serbia for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament, which will run from June 29 to July 2.

