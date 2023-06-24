Photos from Farm Fresh Foxies' Twitter account

MANILA – There have been a handful of theories why Adamson Lady Falcons’ stars Trisha Tubu and Kate Santiago decided to leave the UAAP and join the professional ranks as part of the newly formed Farm Fresh Foxies.

Tubu and Santiago put an end to speculations on Friday about the reason why they left the collegiate level.

In the social media accounts of Farm Fresh, the super rookie revealed that she turned pro immediately to support her father’s health needs.

“Yung desisyon po ay hindi tungkol sa akin o kanino man. Para po talaga ito sa tatay ko sa Tarlac. Kailangan niya ng pacemaker dahil naka-ilang operation at stroke na po siya,” she said.

"Yung desisyon po ay hindi tungkol sa akin o kanino man. Para po talaga ito sa tatay ko sa Tarlac. Kailangan niya ng pacemaker dahil naka-ilang operation at stroke na po siya," she said.

That one big sacrifice so she can get her father a much-needed heart pacemaker. Trisha Tubu, you deserve all the love and support you are getting. The Farm Fresh family is proud to have you as a Foxy.

She said they need a large amount of money and she does not want to pass up on the chance to provide for her family.

“Sa dami nang isinacrifice niya para sa akin dati, time ko naman po na ibalik yun. Ayaw ko po dumating sa punto na huli na bago ko pa yun maibigay sa kanya,” Tubu added.

Santiago, on the other hand, also cited her family as the reason for her decision to leave the Lady Falcons.

She said she wants to help her family in the province by sending money home through playing for the Foxies in the PVL.

Santiago made it clear, though, that they will still continue their studies.

And for those who are concerned about the education of the Foxies who are still students, we are happy to share that our Team Owner, Frank Lao, personally requested the girls to continue studying with Farm Fresh taking care of everything in the process.

“Tuloy pa rin ako sa pag-aaral. Yun kasi ang bilin ng owner ng Farm Fresh, na tapusin daw namin. Kaya grab the opportunity ako. Pero kahit nasa pro na, excited pa rin talaga ako matuto. Hindi ko sasayangin itong opportunity,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ckyle Tagsip had a different motivation in entering the professional league, citing her dream that she will pursue in the next few years.

Tagsip said that she took the chance to play for Farm Fresh as she plans to pursue a flight attendant career.

The move of Tubu, Santiago, and Tagsip surprised the volleyball community as they led Adamson to a bronze finish in the UAAP Season 85.

After the season, head coach Jerry Yee departed from the team and signed up with the Foxies.

Now, Yee will be guiding many of his former players in Adamson and the core of the NCAA champion squad CSB Lady Blazers, which he also coaches.

Farm Fresh is one of the three teams in PVL expansion for the upcoming Invitational Conference.

