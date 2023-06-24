PVL: Chemistry is key in Foton's PVL return

MANILA – The Foton Tornadoes are looking to reintroduce themselves in the incoming Premier Volleyball League Invitationals, and the returning squad is up for the challenge as they hope to prove themselves come June 29.

“Very challenging po yung opportunity na dumating. [Pero] chill lang kami, no pressure as a team kasi kakabuo lang rin ng team and halos puro bago po yung nakakasama namin. Wala po kaming ibang gagawin kundi maglaro lang po talaga,” said Carly Hernandez, who was joined by Jas Nabor and Seth Rodriguez on Kom Noli Eala’s Power & Play.

Nabor added that she is looking forward to a bigger role with the Tornadoes after her stint with Chery Tiggo.

“Nakakapanibago lang po kasi siyempre puro bago po yung kasama ko ngayon. Pero nakaka excite ‘rin mag laro kasi mas madaming playing time kumbaga and yung pinaghirapan namin sa training,” she said.

Aside from her and Rodriguez, Shaya Adorador, May Luna, France Ronquillo, Bingle Landicho, and Jaila Atienza are also joining Foton after they transferred from Chery.

Nabor said she is looking forward to the chance for them to utilize this opportunity to regain their confidence.

“Yung mindset lang po namin is yung maglaro lang talaga. Sabi nga ni Carl, no pressure this PVL kasi kakabuo lang namin. Ipapakita lang namin mga kailangan naming ipakita and i-take lang namin yun opportunity na maibalik yung kumpyansa na nawala sa kagaya ko na nawala dati. This is the time na maibalik yung kumpyansa,” said Nabor.

And to live up to that, chemistry will be crucial.

“Yung challenge na hinahanap namin ngayon is kung paano namin bubuuin yung chemistry ng saglit lang, in a short span of time lang. Kasi hindi naman agad agad siyang nabibigay or nabubuo eh, pero kung paano namin gagawin yon sa dadating na PVL, yun yung pinaka-challenge,” she said.

Hernandez also added how she sees them as a good defensive squad, but also kept the stance that what will work for them is ramping up their chemistry-building.

“Magagaling dumepensa, especially yung mga batang dumating. But siiguro yung bubuuin namin si yung chemistry sa loob ng court. Ngayon iniisip namin paano kami magje-jell sa loob. So far okay naman po kami, and nakikisama naman po lahat. Willing to help lahat,” the former Bali Pure player said.

“There’s no pressure sa team. Pero gusto namin na lumaban kami every game. One thing is for sure, lalaban talaga. Ilalaban namin siya kahit sinong makatapat namin.”

Foton will formally conclude their three-year absence from the league on June 29 as they open their tournament against Petro Gazz at the FilOil EcoOil Centre at 6:30 p.m. in San Juan City.