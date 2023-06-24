Watch more News on iWantTFC

INDONESIA - Lumahok ang higit isandaang golfers mula sa labingsyam na bansa sa Tee Set World Cup sa Bogor, Indonesia. Kabilang dito ang labindalawang miyembro ng Filipino Community of Golfers o FILCOMIN-Golf .

“We’re competing against different countries and the group has been established here for quite some time now,” pahayag ni FILCOMIN-Golf President Marcelo De Jesus.

Ang torneyong ito ay sinimulan ng Tee Set Golf Society noong 1983. Masayang kalaro ang mga Pilipino, ayon mismo sa presidente ng grupo na si Michael Seabrook.

“We have 29 teams playing from countries across the world including three teams from the Philippines. I always enjoy playing with the Filipinos,” ani Seabrook.

Ipinagmamalaki naman ng mga Pinoy na makalaro ngayong taon.

“Hopefully, the whole team will play well. Pero, it’s really fun na nandito lahat ng ibang countries representing their team. But it’s just a fun game,” sabi ni FILCOMIN-Golf member Brian Hernandez.

“The game is fun, competitively fun,” dagdag ni FILCOMIN-Golf member Manny Palomo.

Matapos ang laro tuloy ang masayang bonding ng mga Pinoy golfer.

Para sa iba pang ulat patungkol sa mga Pilipino sa iba't ibang bahagi ng mundo, panoorin at tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.