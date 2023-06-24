From the PBA website

Rain or Shine will take on a depleted Barangay Ginebra on Sunday as it aims to tie Magnolia among PBA teams remaining unbeaten in the exhibition games.

Expect Rey Nambatac to again take on the leader's role for the Elasto Painters when they collide with the Gin Kings at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Tip off is at 7:30 p.m.

While the Hotshots are on top of the standings with a 6-0 record, the Elasto Painters came out as the top offensive squad with an average of 112.75 points, and No. 1 running side with 25 transition markers.

Backing up Nambatac (16 ppg and 3.7 apg) are young guns Anton Asistio (13.25 ppg), Leonard Santillan (11 ppg, 9.25 rpg), Shaun Ildefonso (10 ppg) and Jhonard Clarito (10 ppg).

Meanwhile, Ginebra (2-3) will be playing minus Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar, Jamie Malonzo, Stanley Pringle, and Christian Standhardinger.

The Kings recently escaped with an 81-80 win in overtime against Blackwater.

In the other game on Sunday, Phoenix will be looking for a second straight win when it faces Blackwater.

The Fuel Masters recently ended a three-game slump with a tight win over Terrafirma, 104-92.