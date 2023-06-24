Golf: Espina, Zaragosa banner Junior PGT Skills Challenge

From Matias Espina's Facebook page

The four winners in two age-group categories in the Junior PGT Skills Challenge set out for another crack at top podium finishes as Round 2 of the JPGT 2023 series in the format of Drive, Chip and Putt resumes on Sunday at the Mount Malarayat Golf and Country Club in Lipa City, Batangas.

Mattias Espina and Precious Zaragosa banner the 11-12 cast in the one-day tournament organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. to help discover and develop talents in the ranks, gunning for a repeat of their feats in the launch of the junior circuit at The Country Club in Laguna last January.

The DCP contest in the TCC launch, however, isn’t part of the JPGT series.

Espina topped the putting side and posted third place finishes in driving and chipping to produce 121 points under PGTI’s scoring system while Zaragosa scored 100 points and beat Kendra Garingalao by 16 points on the strength of her 45-point output in dominating the driving competition.

John Gomez and Roman Ungco, who finished second and third, respectively, the first time out, are also in the 11-12 roster, along with Lorenzo Juane, Inigo Gallardo, Javier Bautista, William Sulit and Joseph Bernis II.

Garingalao is also back to foil Zaragosa’s repeat bid with Althea Bañez, Eona Padilla and Tiffany Bernardino looking to contend in the tournament which has drawn the participation of siblings and children of former and current touring pros.

Georgina Handog and Jose Luis Espinosa also go for their second victories in the 9-10 side of the competition with the former, who shone in putting at TCC and placed third in driving and chipping, bracing for a duel with Arielle Espartero, Kelsey Bernardino, Chime Cuenca, Adriana Verano, Quincy Pilac and Cailey Gonzales.

Espinosa, on the other hand, hopes to bank on his chipping and putting skills again as he faces Race Manhit, Ryuji Suzuki, Jacob Casuga, Isaac Dillera, Gerard Handog and Juan Antonio Cruz in the boys’ 9-10 category.

Meanwhile, Round 2 in the format of DCP skills challenge will be held on July 9 with those in the 13-14 age brackets taking center stage at the posh Sta. Elena Golf Club while the premier 15-18 division will be held on July 16 back at the TCC.