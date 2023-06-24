EJ Obiena staying locked in after record-breaking feat

MANILA – Olympian EJ Obiena is staying locked in after his record-breaking six-meter jump as he gears up for the various Olympic qualifying tournaments that he will join over the next months.

The three-time SEA Games gold medalist is also preparing to surpass his feat in the Bergen Jump Challenge in Norway.

“I think my ceiling definitely increased,” he said in an interview with Noli Eala’s Power & Play. “We analyzed that six-meter jump and the errors that I’ve done, it’s definitely a lot of room for improvement,” he added.

“Still a work in progress. The goal is not to repeat it,” Obiena said.

“I’m very proud and I’m very happy about that, but the way that I approach competition does not really change. Even if I’m a 5.90, 6-meter guy, or 6.20 guy, maybe I’m going in with more potential, but it’s not to the point that it would affect me.”

Obiena said that with the right preparation, he will be able to increase his record which brought him into an elite class of pole vaulters.

“I do believe I’m capable of doing that. It’s just a matter of getting it right. It’s a work in progress, I do believe I’m on a good path so it’s just a matter of time,” he said.

Aside from setting another record, his focus is qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics as soon as possible.

“The way I want it to go is to qualify straight up. Qualification starts on July 1, and I’ll already compete on the second day of July in Stockholm in the Diamond League. If I jump over 5.82m if I'm not mistaken, then I should already be qualified,” he said.

Obiena is set to compete in the Asian Athletics Championship in July, the World Athletics in August, Asian Games in September.

He said that barring any setbacks and injuries, he plans to compete in all the tournaments even if he gets an early qualification.

“I’m indeed planning to go to these championships because these would give me points for my ranking, and also these are very important for the country. These are the medals that, at the end of my career, would be the ones probably standing out so I’m gunning for it,” he said.

Obiena recently finished with a bronze medal in the Oslo Bislett Games in Norway.