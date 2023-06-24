Filipino boxer Jade Bornea will be locking horns with Argentinian Fernando Martinez to challenge for the IBF super flyweight title on Sunday (Manila time) in what he considers the ‘most important fight’ of his career.

“For me, this is the most important fight of my career. I’ve sacrificed everything in the last year to earn this chance to take on the reigning champion,” said the General Santos native during their pre-fight press conference on Saturday.

Bornea, who is coming into the match with an undefeated 18-0 record alongside 12 knockouts, weighed in at an exact 115 pounds.

On the other hand, Martinez, who also boasts a clean record with 15 wins and zero losses, will be coming into the fight at 114.5 pounds.

Their bout will take place at The Armory in Minnesota.

The 28-year-old Bornea will be looking to bring the IBF title back to the country after fellow Filipino fighter Jerwin Ancajas lost the belt to Martinez in 2022.

“This has been my dream. I’ve worked so hard to become a world champion. I’m not going to give an inch. I know that I can’t waste this opportunity to become a world champion," added Bornea.

And it will definitely not be a walk in the park for him, with Martinez emphasizing that even as the defending champion, he is still the hungrier between the two of them.

“It’s not gonna be easy for him. He’s going to have to lay It all out in the ring to win that belt. For me, this is the battlefield. The fans are going to be the winner. He thinks he’s hungry, but I’m hungrier. I’m going to put on a show and prove to everyone that I’m not only the champion, but I’m the champion who’s going to be here for years to come,” said the South American.

But Bornea is firm on fulfilling his dream as he looks to extend his undefeated streak to a 19th consecutive victory.

“I am ready for anything that Martinez brings to me in the fight. I’ve prepared for this for a long time, so I know exactly what I have to do.”

Meanwhile, Ancajas is also set to return to the ring as he faces Columbian boxer Wilner Soto in an eight-round faceoff.