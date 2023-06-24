AVC: PH falls to Iran, relegated to battle for 7th

Photo from AVC Facebook page

MANILA – The Philippines absorbed its second straight defeat in the 2023 AVC Women’s Challenge Cup after getting swept by Iran in the classification round at the Tridharma Sports Hall in Indonesia.

The Philippine women’s volleyball team succumbed to a 20-25, 13-25, 16-25 beating from the Iranians and were relegated to the battle for seventh place.

They will face Uzbekistan in their final assignment, which will determine their final ranking in the tournament. Meanwhile, Iran advanced to the battle for fifth against Australia.

The Philippines appeared to have lost steam in the second frame as they allowed Iran to steal the upper hand off a service ace, 9-7.

The gap widened as Iran hammered a crosscourt kill for a 14-9 separation.

Iran did not look back in the second set when they dropped a 5-0 bomb, capped by a couple of crosscourt attacks, for a commanding 21-12 lead.

In the third set, Iran held a slim 13-11 lead after a down-the-line kill of Mona Ashofteh followed by a drop shot.

The Philippines momentarily stole the lead after a hitting error from Iran, 14-13, but their opponent quickly answered with three straight points, finished by a crosscourt hammer, 16-14.

Iran closed the match with a mighty 8-0 blast, highlighted by a couple of aces and a solid rejection.