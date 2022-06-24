Why F2 Logistics is skipping PVL Invitational

Photo from F2 Logistics Cargo Movers

MANILA – Volleyball powerhouse F2 Logistics Cargo Movers decided not to suit up for the upcoming Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference next month.

In a statement released Thursday, the Cargo Movers admitted that they are not ready yet for the competition, noting that its coaching staff also had to attend to the just concluded UAAP women’s volleyball tournament.

F2 Logistics is being led by multi-titled coach Ramil de Jesus, who steered De La Salle University to another finals appearance in the collegiate ranks. They, however, settled for silver after losing to the perfect National University Lady Bulldogs.

“As you are aware of, all of our coaches were also part of the recently concluded UAAP league and we respect their commitment to that. This makes it a little difficult for us, as our coaches need more time to immerse themselves with the team again,” F2 Logistics said in the statement.

“Because of strict bubble protocols which are all necessary, merging players and coaches was more than challenging for us.”

The Cargo Movers opted to use their time off to get better and improve from their last showing in the PVL where they finished in sixth place.

“More than just participating, we play to achieve excellence. For now, we are not ready yet and everyone who supports us, deserves more from us,” it said.

“We will take this time to continuously prepare and simultaneously recover from resurfaced and new injuries.We will come back, stronger.”

The PVL Invitational is set to take place in July.

