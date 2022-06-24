Courtesy: Team Secret

MANILA -- Team Secret is a step closer to securing the grand =finals slot in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 APAC - Challengers after a 2-0 sweep of Indonesia's Onic G.

It took two identical 13-8 wins for Team Secret in the Icebox and Breeze maps to secure a showdown against Paper Rex on Saturday.

The rival teams will square off for the grand finals slot and a slot to represent the Asia-Pacific region in VCT Masters to be held in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Team Secret previously defeated Thailand's Xerxia Esports, 2-1, to open its playoff campaign.

Team Secret ranked second in Group D, behind Singaporean squad Bleed Esports, who is currently in the lower bracket of the tournament.

Fellow Filipinos Oasis Gaming and RRQ Philippines crashed out of the tournament after falling short in the group stages.

Team Secret and Paper Rex will duke it out at 5 p.m. on Saturday.