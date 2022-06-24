Fancied Barangay Ginebra and San Miguel Beer are set to clash for the top spot in a battle between two heavyweight teams on Friday at Mall of Asia Arena.

The Beermen, currently leading the pack with a 3-0 record, will be staking their clean slate against the Gin Kings at 6 p.m.

San Miguel coach Leo Austria wants his squad to keep its streak going following successive victories over Phoenix Super LPG, NLEX and Magnolia Chicken Timplados.

"We want a strong start. Ayaw na namin laging naghahabol at minsan nga pasang awa lang ang pasok sa playoffs," Austria said.

The Kings, meanwhile, are coming off a win over NLEX after losing to Magnolia.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone believes that victory prepped his wards for a tough game against San Miguel.

"I thought the guys did a great job of turning around mentally and staying in the game until we can get a little run going, a momentum going, and the momentum just caught with the crowd, carrying us to the very end," said Cone.

In the 3 p.m. curtain raiser, Magnolia will take on surging Phoenix.

The Hotshots will be fielding a shorthanded roster as Paul Lee has yet to fully recover from back spasms and a calf injury. Jerrick Ahanmisi is also down with a sprain, while Rafi Reavis is still recuperating from the effects of diarrhea.

Calvin Abueva, for his part, will served a one-game suspension due to unsportsmanlike behavior in their win against Ginebra last Sunday.