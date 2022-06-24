PBA Images

(UPDATED) Christian Standhardinger scored 20 points in helping Barangay Ginebra grab the solo lead in the standings with a 75-72 win over San Miguel Beer in the Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday.

The Kings, who started to break away in the third quarter, had to go through a nail-biter in the payoff period when the Beermen launched a mini run to pull within 72-74.

Ginebra held on, with LA Tenorio icing the game through the free throw line after San Miguel went through a penalty situation.

Standhardinger was the Kings' do-it-all guy in the game with 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals.

Japeth Aguilar had a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds.

They did a good job on stopping San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo, who was limited to 6 points.

It was a perfect send-off for Ginebra coach Tim Cone who will be flying to the US to join the Miami Heat bench in the NBA Summer League.

Ginebra now has 4-1 record, while San Miguel fell to 3-1.

The Scores:

GINEBRA 75 – Standhardinger 20, J.Aguilar 15, Thompson 15, Tenorio 11, Tolentino 9, Caperal 3, Mariano 2, David 0, Pinto 0, Chan 0, Salado 0

SAN MIGUEL 72 – Enciso 18, Perez 17, Cruz 12, Lassiter 10, Fajardo 6, Tautuaa 5, Brondial 2, Herndon 2, Pessumal 0

QUARTERS: 19-16, 33-33, 58-50, 75-72