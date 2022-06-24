College of Saint Benilde outclassed Emilio Aguinaldo College in straight sets, 25-16, 25-16, 25-16, in NCAA Season 97 women’s volleyball tournament at the Paco Arena in Manila on Friday.

The Lady Blazers were dominant against the Lady Generals, with Mich Gamit leading the charge.

Gamit had 11 points for CSB, which remained the only unbeaten team with 4 straight wins.

EAC fell to its fourth straight defeat.

In the other game, Mapua University picked up its third straight win by stopping University of Perpetual Help System DALTA.

It took the Lady Cardinals 5 sets to put away the Lady Atlas, 20-25, 25-22, 25-23, 13-25, 15-12.

Nicole Ong scored 21 points on 13 attacks. Jonina Fernandez chipped in 12 points for Mapua, which improved to 3-1.

The Lady Altas dropped to 2-2.