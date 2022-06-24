As 🇵🇭 Philippine prospect @kzsottolive went undrafted on Thursday night, 2019 @NBA champion @JLin7 - a man who is no stranger to similar disappointment - urges the 20-year-old to keep believing in himself. #NBA #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/zXXAjM53tU — ESPN Asia (@ESPNAsia) June 24, 2022

It's not the end of the road for Kai Sotto's NBA dreams.

Just ask Jeremy Lin, who also went undrafted in the 2010 NBA Draft before finding his way to the New York Knicks.

Lin said Sotto should not worry too much about not getting drafted.

"I've met Kai. I've played against Kai, I've played with Kai. Like, you know, during the G League Ignite time, I had spent a couple of days with them. I'm rooting for him too. But at the same time, maybe I'm biased, but I just don't feel like draft night is that like, because there's so many people that get drafted and fall off, and there's so many people that go undrafted and fall in," Lin told ESPN Asia.

"It's just to me, it's a benchmark for where you are today but it is not at all an indicator of where you will be down the road."

Lin then urged Sotto to continue working on his game.

"I would also say, hey it's okay, because you know who you are as a player and maybe if you just continue to show them over time, you will find a home and that's the biggest thing. Draft night is just one snapshot in a very long film," said Lin, who went on to become an NBA champion with the Toronto Raptors.

"And I just hope that [Kai] continues to believe in himself, stay confident, keep working hard, and just trust that as long as I stay consistent, I will find a home."

The 7-foot-3 Sotto is expected to suit up for Gilas Pilipinas in the third window of the FIBA World Cup Asia qualifiers and the FIBA Asia Cup.