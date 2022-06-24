Philippine's Kai Sotto scores during the FIBA Men's Olympic Qualifying Tournament match between Philippines and Dominican Republic, on July 1, 2021, in Belgrade. Pedja Milosavljevic, AFP/File

Despite not being picked in the recently-concluded draft, Kai Sotto remains optimistic that he will still suit up for an NBA team in the future.

Right after the 2022 NBA Draft, Sotto thanked all his fans, who were rooting for him to become the first homegrown Filipino to be drafted in the league.

“Thank you to everyone for your support and kind words tonight, I won’t stop pursuing the dream of being in the NBA… This is not the end,” he said.

Thank you to everyone for your support and kind words tonight, I won’t stop pursiung the dream of being in the NBA…..this is not the end. I also want to clarify that no decision has been made about me not playing in the summer league. My agent misspoke. — Kai Sotto (@kzsottolive) June 24, 2022

The seven-footer Pinoy athlete also clarified that he has yet to decide about playing in the Summer League, contrary to his agent’s earlier pronouncement.

“I also want to clarify that no decision has been made about me not playing in the Summer League. My agent misspoke,” Sotto said in a tweet.

Joel Bell, Sotto’s agent, earlier said the 7-foot-3 center will return to Manila to play for Gilas Pilipinas.

“I’ve already gotten several Summer League invites for him, but Kai’s decided to play with the Filipino national team. That’s his commitment,” Bell said in a Playitright TV interview.

“So he’s gonna pass up Summer League.”

With his size, Sotto appeared to be the one who would break through and had been thought of as a late second-rounder.

But the night came and went at Barclays Center in Brooklyn without Sotto's name being called.

“I can’t explain the feeling, but it’s not a good feeling obviously,” Sotto said in a Playitright TV interview immediately after the draft. “I know I really worked hard and I really did my best to get here.”

Ahead of the draft, he worked out with the Orlando Magic, the Indiana Pacers, and the Sacramento Kings, where Gilas legend Jimmy Alapag is an assistant coach.