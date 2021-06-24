What Belangel thinks of Ateneo's UAAP future



With the Gilas Pilipinas trio of SJ Belangel, Ange Kouame, and Dwight Ramos in its lineup, the Ateneo men's basketball team became a hot topic among college basketball fans especially after they keyed the nationals' victory in the recent FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

Belangel said he saw social media posts of fans already hailing the Blue Eagles to win the coming UAAP men's basketball tournament.

"Marami akong nakikita(ng post) eh," he said in an interview on “Post-Game,” ABS-CBN News' sports podcast.

But Belangel, who scored the game-winning triple against South Korea in the first of their two face-offs, said having three Gilas players does not directly equate to a UAAP title.

Underestimating the opposition will also lead to defeat, he added.

"We will take it one game at a time. You'll never know, bilog ang bola at lahat tayo nakakaranas ng bad game," said Belangel.

"Kapag nagkaroon ka ng konting confidence na 'matatalo ko sila' tapos bini-bringdown mo (ang opposing team) dun kayo matatalo."

But with Gilas coach Tab Baldwin calling the shots, Belangel sees Ateneo fielding a tall lineup in the UAAP games.

"Ang tall ng lineup for me which is Ange, Geo (Chiu), Dwight, Mamu (Gian Mamuyac) and Raffy (Verano)," he said.

The Blue Eagles are the reigning UAAP men's basketball champions. They beat an Aldin Ayo-coached University of Sto. Tomas squad in Season 82.

