Tokyo Olympics: Team USA roster for basketball set; Harden out

James Harden is out, Jerami Grant and Zach LaVine are in and the Team USA men's basketball roster is set, according to reports on Wednesday.

Team USA managing director Jerry Colangelo told ESPN that Harden, of the Brooklyn Nets, will spend the summer taking care of his troublesome hamstring injury. Harden had reportedly committed to play two days earlier.

The Athletic reported that Detroit Pistons forward Grant and Chicago Bulls guard LaVine committed to play in the Tokyo Games, which begin July 23.

According to multiple outlets, and pending further adjustments, the full, 12-man roster includes:

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

Jerami Grant, Detroit Pistons

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

The U.S. won the men's basketball gold medal at the past three Olympic Games, the most recent of which was in 2016 at Rio de Janeiro.

Only Durant and Green return for Team USA from the 2016 group.

Among the prominent players not joining the U.S. Olympic team are Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and the Warriors' Stephen Curry.

