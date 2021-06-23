‘Post-Game’ podcast: Gilas hero SJ Belangel goes into detail about the ‘Korea Shot’

Once only known among local university-basketball followers, Gilas Pilipinas playmaker SJ Belangel is now a national sports hero, thanks to his buzzer-beating 3-pointer that downed South Korea on June 16.

With the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers over, Belangel joins “Post-Game” to talk about his education in Philippines-Korea basketball rivalry, whether his star Gilas teammates would make his Ateneo Blue Eagles the favorites to win the UAAP title, and of course “the shot heard ’round the country.”

ABS-CBN sports-media personality Migs Bustos joins the discussion.

“Post-Game” is the ABS-CBN News sports podcast.

To listen to “Post-Game” and other ABS-CBN podcasts and audio programs, download the ABS-CBN Radio Service App.