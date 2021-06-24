PBA: Pasaol enters his first bubble training with Meralco Bolts



MANILA -- Star 3x3 player Alvin Pasaol was finally able to join his team Meralco Bolts, which returned to Laoag, Ilocos Norte for the second time for training.

This was the first time Pasaol was able to hook up with the Bolts in a bubble set-up after skipping Meralco's camp last month to join Gilas Pilipinas' 3x3 squad in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Austria.

Meralco was supposed to go to Ilocos Norte last June 11, but opted to wait for Pasaol and deputy coach Ronnie Magsanoc to finish their quarantine after they returned home from Austria.

Pasaol, the Bolts' first-round pick (No. 9 overall), was not able to play for the Gilas 3x3 team after he was replaced by fellow PBA rookie Leonard Santillan during the OQT proper.

But Pasaol said he plans to bring to Meralco the things he learned from the 3x3 team.

"Madadala ko from 3x3 'yung mentality na never giving up, na laban lang ng laban," the former University of the East standout told the PBA website.

Meralco arrived in Laoag last Monday and started its training camp the next day.

