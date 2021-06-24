MMA: Denice Zamboanga sees opportunity in fight's postponement

Top women’s atomweight contender Denice Zamboanga admits being disappointed that her bout against hard-hitting South Korean Seo Hee Ham, originally scheduled for late May at ONE: Empower, was pushed back.

Zamboanga, the division’s No. 1-ranked contender, was in the pinnacle of her training camp when it was announced that the event was postponed due to the escalating COVID-19 situation in Singapore at the time.

“As a professional, I have to continue training hard. That's my job. So that when I show up to fight, I can give it my best,” Zamboanga told ONE Championship in a recent interview.

Zamboanga drew the tough veteran, Seo, in the first round of the ONE Women's Atomweight Grand Prix. She has been preparing for the fight since and said that while ONE: Empower being postponed was a disappointment, the extra time to get ready came as a silver lining.

“I'm still focused on the goal. It's not an easy fight. I can tell you that much. Seo Hee Ham is a dangerous opponent,” Zamboanga said.

“Thankfully, I have more time to prepare, to sharpen my skills and really zero in on that game plan. Our strategy is going to be key in this fight. I think every fighter is tough and should not be underestimated. This is MMA, and anything can happen in the cage. It will come down to who is better prepared to claim victory.”

ONE Championship is expected to reveal a new date for the card and any changes soon, as fans eagerly await the Asian promotion’s return.

FROM THE ARCHIVES