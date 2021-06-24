Football: Kaya FC punches ticket to AFC Champions Cup group stage

Kaya FC-Iloilo won a ticket to the AFC Champions League by beating Shanghai Port, 1-0, on Wednesday at the Pathum Thani Stadium in Bangkok.

It was Audie Menzi who struck the goal in the 17th minute, marking Kaya's biggest win in its 25-year history.

Shanghai tried to rally near the end, but keeper Louie Casas blanked a final attempt at an equalizer.

The victory means Kaya will join United City FC in the AFC Champions League.

Kaya FC moves to the group stage to battle Thailand's BG Pathum United (June 25), Vietnam's Viettel FC (June 29), and South Korea's Ulsan Hyundai FC (July 2).

FROM THE ARCHIVES