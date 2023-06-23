Yulo eyes top 5 all-around finish, Olympic slot in world meet

World championship-bound Carlos Edriel Yulo (fifth from left) pays a courtesy call on PSC chairman Richard Bachmann (sixth from left) together with the national artistic gymnastics team together with GAP president Cynthia Carrion (fourth from left). With the are commissioners Bong Coo (second from left) and Walter Torres (right). PSC handout

Although he looks up to world and Olympic all-around champion star Kohei Uchimura of Japan, Carlos Edriel Yulo would not say Friday that winning the gold in the grueling event in the 42nd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium in September was a done deal.

“Mahirap sabihin na maka-No. 1 maybe top 5 sa worlds. Dapat dumaan sa proseso. (It is hard to stay that we will be No. 1 maybe No. 5 because you still must undergo a process,” said Yulo at a press conference held at the Philippine Sports Commission conference in Manila.

Yulo, who arrived late Thursday night, was at the briefing together with teammates Juancho Miguel Besana and John Ivan Cruz after another dominating performance at the 10th Artistic Gymnastics in Singapore over the weekend where he bagged three gold, one silver and one bronze medal.

Also present were Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion, Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann, national women’s gymnasts Lucia Ancilla Manzano, Lucia Gutierrez and national coaches Reyland Capellan and Naomi Soco.

The 23-year-old pint-sized phenom added he would not mind “if I don’t get (the all-around gold) this time as long as I can deliver the performance that I want. The main thing is to qualify and win the Olympics all-around gold medal (in Paris).”

Now 39, Uchimura captured the first two Olympic men’s all-around golds at the age of 23 at the 2012 edition in London, duplicating the feat in the Rio de Janeiro Summer Games four years later.

Carrion said that Yulo, a GAP protégé since he was 8, will return at the end of the month and will be reunited with Japanese coach Munehiro Kugimiya in Tokyo, Japan as they plan for the world meet set Sept. 30 to Oct. 8 in the Belgian city where the competition made its debut in 1903.

The competition featuring the world’s elite in the sport is the main qualifying competition for the Paris Olympic Games next year, with the top eight in the individual all-around qualifiers punching tickets to the French capital. Yulo placed eighth in the 2022 edition held in Liverpool, England.

Considered the best Filipino gymnast of all time considering his glittering accomplishments at the Southeast Asian, Asian and world level, Yulo will be in his prime at 24 when the Paris Summer Games comes around.

But he acknowledged that he still needs a lot of work to be done in some of his events, among them the pommel horse, the only event where he was unable to reach the finals in the Asian meet.

“The rest, maganda po like the floor exercise and parallel bars, okay na rin po sa rings. (The rest was okay, especially the floor exercise and parallel bars. Also the rings),” he said.

Carrion said that Yulo, a GAP protégé since he was 8, would be returning at the end of the month and would be reunited with Japanese coach Munehiro Kugimiya in Tokyo, Japan as they plan for the world meet set Sept. 30 to Oct. 8 in the Belgian city where the competition made its debut in 1903.

A student at Teikyo University, Yulo said that he wanted to compete int the World University Games set Aug. 8 to 19 in Chengdu, China “but coach Mune (Kugimiya’s nickname) informed me that the registration deadline was over.”

He revealed that he also wanted to compete in the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games but could not do so since the dates of the continental meet – Sept. 23 to Oct. 8 – overlapped with the Belgium competition.

“Gusto ko pong makabawi sa Hangzhou pero hindi po possible kasi halos kasabay ng worlds (I wanted to vindicate myself in Hangzhou but it is not possible because the date is almost the same as the worlds),” rued the gymnast.

Although among the top contenders in the 18th Asiad in Jakarta, Indonesia in 2018, Yulo had a lackluster outing and failed to win a medal due to the injuries.

To carry the cudgels for the country in the Hangzhou Asian Games are Juancho Miguel Besana and John Ivan Cruz, who won golds in the men’s vault and floor exercise, respectively, in the 32nd Cambodia Southeast Asian Games last month.

“This is why we hope that the PSC would support our request to send both Juancho Miguel and John Ivan to Tokyo for training with coach Mune since Carlos won’t be able to compete in the Asian Games,” said Carrion in the presence of Bachmann.

“We will strongly consider this request since Yulo won’t be in Hangzhou,” Bachmann responded.