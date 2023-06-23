Alex Eala at the WTA Thailand Open in Hua Hin. 2023 Thailand Open handout



MANILA – Filipino teen Alex Eala and Indonesian veteran Beatrice Gumulya failed to withstand Australian Alana Parnaby and Mexican Victoria Rodriguez, 6-4, 3-6, 6-10, in the quarterfinals of the W25+H Tauste-Zaragoza in Spain on Thursday.

The 18-year-old Eala and 32-year-old Gumulya were the first to break serve for 4-3 after the Indonesian with 15 ITF doubles titles hit a service return with a backhand crosscourt winner.

As they were serving for the set at 5-4, Eala and Gumulya claimed the set at 40-15 following a long forehand overhead by Parnaby and Rodriguez.

Two-time junior grand slam doubles winner Eala and 2019 Southeast Asian Games women’s doubles gold medalist Gumulya continued their run in the second set with a 3-1 lead.

Parnaby and Rodriguez leveled at 3-3 after breaking serve, and broke once more to serve for the set at 5-3.

The pair with multiple ITF doubles championships, with Parnaby having four and Rodriguez earning 22, claimed the second set after firing a backhand down-the-line winner.

A string of errors by Eala and Gumulya gave Parnaby and Rodriguez the 7-1 upper hand in the super tiebreak.

The Australian and Mexican clinched their first mini-break due to an Eala double fault, and advanced to 4-1 after Gumulya served a double fault as well.

The Filipino-Indonesian tandem improved to 2-7 courtesy of a Gumulya forehand winner, then trailed at 4-8 with a winning forehand on-the-run by Eala.

They inched closer to 6-8 after securing a mini-break, but Parnaby and Rodriguez responded by gaining three match points at 9-6 after Eala and Gumulya hit a long forehand.

The Australian-Mexican duo won with a backhand lob, 10-6, to reach the semifinals of the $25,000 ITF event held at Club Tenis Tauste.

In the opening round, Eala and Gumulya ousted Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers of Spain and Elena Milovanovic of Serbia, 6-2, 6-1, while Parnaby and Rodriguez eliminated No. 2 seeds Talia Gibson and Petra Hule of Australia, 7-5, 6-7(5), 10-4.

WTA World No. 261 Eala also competed in the singles draw as the third seed who crashed out of the first round against Australian Destanee Aiava, 1-6, 2-6.

When asked about how she deals with losses, Eala mentioned how she bounces back from them.

“I think each loss that I’ve had builds more character and it’s a different kind of feeling. And there are different things that you have to analyze and you have to learn in order to get back from that loss,” Eala told ABS-CBN News during the 2023 WTA Thailand Open.

Among her difficult losses this season is her first-round defeat in the Australian Open qualifiers.

“I wouldn’t say it was easy to accept because of course, it was my first grand slam. But in the end, that’s what I have to do. I have to accept it. I have to move on,” she shared.

Eala, a three-time ITF women’s singles winner, is expected to see action in another Spanish tournament next week at the W40 Palma del Rio.

The Rafa Nadal Academy graduate is in the singles main draw acceptance list along with Australian Lizette Cabrera, who is of Filipino descent, and former Top 100 players Harmony Tan of France, Astra Sharma of Australia, and Kateryna Bondarenko of Ukraine.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC





