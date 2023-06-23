Photo from PDBF Facebook page

Paddlers from the Philippine Dragon Boat Federation (PDBF) won first place at the B-Finals Heats of both the men and women categories held in Macau, China on Thursday.

The PDBF said the men’s team competed against 35 other teams, while the lady paddlers raced against 15 others in the 2023 SJM Macau International Dragon Boat Race.

“Our paddlers delivered more than we expected, as a team, we always have that big heart to win,” team manager Marcia Cristobal said.

Overall, the PDBF team placed seventh among champions from China, Thailand, Macau, Hong Kong, Australia, Singapore in the competition that could be seen as a prelude to the World Championships.

"We’ve had a glimpse of what is waiting for us in the World Championships. There is no time to waste. We have to make our crews even stronger and better. No matter the financial struggles and difficulties, we will make it through," the PDBF said on Facebook.

It also thanked the Philippine Consulate in Macau, other sponsors and supporters.

“No support is too big or small,” the PDBF said.