PBA on Tour: Phoenix ends 3-game skid with easy win vs Terrafirma

From the Phoenix Super LPG Facebook page

MANILA -- Phoenix Super LPG coasted to an easy 104-92 victory over an undermanned Terrafirma on Friday's PBA on Tour preseason exhibition at the Ynares Center in Pasig City.



Reden Celda came off the bench to score 19 points highlighted by three triples and three rebounds.

Chris Lalata added 15, while Jayvee Mocon scored 13 markers for the Fuel Masters, who led by as much as 24 points.

With the victory, Phoenix snapped a three-game skid.

The Dyip struggled amid the absence of leading scorer Juami Tiongson and veteran Kevin Ferrer.

Javi Gomez de Liano scored 23 for Terrafirma, which also got 15 from Ed Daquioag.