Magnolia rolled to its sixth straight victory, pounding a listless NorthPort side, 125-89, in the PBA on Tour on Friday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Jerrick Ahanmisi paced the Hotshots with 23 points highlighted by 5-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc to put away the Batang Pier.

Joseph Eriobu chipped in 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting, while James Laput added 15 points and seven rebounds to keep Magnolia undefeated in the preseason tournament.

"We're taking it one game at a time because we never settle for just making to the playoffs in the regular season," explained Ahanmisi, who also hauled down five boards.

"We're taking the PBA on tour as serious a possible so when we get to the regular season we're in good shape."

The Hotshots operated like a well-oiled machine, thoroughly outscoring the Batang Pier in the last three quarters.

It was all Magnolia in the final period, where they unloaded a 12-0 run that created a 39-point gap against NorthPort.

Arvin Tolentino carried the fight for the Batang Pier with 19 points.