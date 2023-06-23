NAOS Esports wins in the grand finals against Oasis Gaming, 3-2, in the VALORANT Champions League Philippines Split 2 in Pasay City on June 4, 2023. NAOS Esports will represent the country in the VCT Ascension Pacific later this month. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Valorant will be having its first-ever Ascension tournament in the Asian-Pacific (APAC) region from June 28 in Bangkok, Thailand.

NAOS Esports will be representing the Philippines in the tournament, where the winner will be given a slot to the VCT Pacific international league, giving them a chance to go toe-to-toe with powerhouse teams such as Team Secret, Paper Rex, and DRX.

Two groups of 5 teams will duke it out in single round-robin match.

NAOS is grouped with Indonesian powerhouse Boom Esports, and Xerxia, which both represented APAC in last year's world championships.

The top 3 teams will advance to the playoffs, and fight for a two-year tenure in the VCT Pacific League.

The winner will also get a lion's share of the $100,000 prize pool.

The group stages will be held at the Pullman Grande Sukhumvit Hotel, while the playoffs will be held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.

Aside from spectating the competition, ticket holders also have a chance to grab official merchandise.

Tickets to the competition may be purchased here.