More than 700 riders to see action in national championships

The PhilCycling National Championships for Road kicks off Tuesday in Tagaytay City with more than 700 riders seeing action in criterium, individual time trial and road race.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, also head of the PhilCycling, will flag off the first criterium race at 8 a.m., at the start/finish arch fronting the Praying Hands monument along Isaac Tolentino Avenue in Tagaytay City.

The annual four-day championships are one of the criteria for the evaluation and selection of members of the national men and women road teams.

Calendared by the International Cycling Union and sanctioned by the Asian Cycling Confederation, the ITT races follow on Wednesday, then the individual road race for the women’s categories on Thursday and the men’s division road race on Friday.

Races will be in the men and women Youth (under 16), Juniors (17-18), under 23 and Elite categories.