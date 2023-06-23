Courtesy: Onic Esports' Youtube

MANILA - Kairi and Coach Yeb will be staying in Onic Esports.

The newly-crowned MSC 2023 champions announced this in an MPL Indonesia Season 12 roster reveal video titled "Dua belas done" (Twelve, done) as rumors spread abound that the Pinoy Mobile Legends: Bang Bang player and coach tandem were leaving the squad moments after being crowned the "Kings of SEA."

Joining them is former RRQ Hoshi star Albert "Alberttt" Nielsen, who reunites with analyst Adi "Adi" Asyauri, who went under the name "Coach Acil" while in RRQ.

Onic will also have the team's main core in MSC 2023 Grand Finals MVP Nicky "Kiboy" Fernando, Sanz "SANZ" Gilang, Calvin "CW" Winata, Adriand "Drian" Wong, and Muhammad "Butsss" Sanubari, as they gear up for world championship qualification, with the Philippines hosting the M5 World Championships in December.

Kiboy, Sanz, CW, Drian, and Butsss were shown in Part 1 of tthe roster reveal, while Coach Yeb, Adi, and Alberttt were revealed in the earlier parts of the video.

Riding on the momentum of the rumor mill, Onic revealed it was including Kairi after rolling the credits.

Kairi and Coach Yeb were both crucial parts to Onic Esports nabbing the MSC throne over Blacklist International, in the Grand Finals held at the AEON Mall Mean Chey in Phnom Penh, Cambodia just last week.

With Alberttt announcing his departure, he was seen with Onic Esports players a, fueling rumors that he was replacing Kairi in the team.

More players on loan

Meanwhile Pinoy Mobile Legends: Bang Bang team Blacklist International put gold laner Red "Super Red" Bordeos on loan to Malaysia's Red Giants, joining former RRQ Hoshi coach Michael "Arcadia Bocado.

Indonesian squad Geek Fam, meanwhile put jungler Jaymark "JanaaQT" Lazaro on loan to Blacklist as the MPL Season 10 runners-up join the ESL Snapdragon Pro Series tournament.

Blacklist will be fielding in returning players Salic "Hadji" Imam and Kiel "Oheb" Soriano, who will be joining Renejay "Renejay" Bacarse, Edward "Edward" Jay Dapadap, and Dominic "Dominic" Soto for the tournament.

Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna and Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario are notably absent in the lineup. Wise previously told ABS-CBN News that the tandem will be considering their options for the future while taking a rest, although he did not mention anything regarding the upcoming ESL tournament.