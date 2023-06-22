The UTP Team competing in Malaysia later this year. From the Unified Tennis Philippines Facebook page

Unified Tennis Philippines president Jean Henri Lhuillier bared the list of young tennis players who will be representing the country in two tourneys in Malaysia later this year.

The tennis players now making up the UTP national juniors team emerged victors in the Elite Eight Playoffs early this month. The players were the top two from Luzon, NCR, Visayas, and Mindanao in four age group categories for boys and girls.

Making up the group from the boys are Armik Serillo and Alexandre Coyiuto in the 12 and under; Lexious Gabriel Cruz and Kenzo Brodeth in the 14 and under; Ken Bona and Mclean Gomera in the 16 and under; and Mateo Victor Rivas and Vince Serna in the 18 and under.

Representatives from the girls’ division are composed of Ma. Caroliean Fiel and Maristella Torrecampo in the 12 and under; Jayden Reece Ballado and Jana Jelena Diaz in the 14 and under; Kimi Brodeth and Hannah Divinagracia in the 16 and under; and Kaye Ann Emana and Mica Ella Emana in the 18 and under.

They will be donning the national colors in the RGB Penang Open International Juniors Age Group and the Tuanku Syed Putra International Junior Tennis Championship in Malaysia.

"I would like to congratulate the new members of the UTP national juniors team who will be representing our country in Malaysia," Lhuillier said in a statement.

"Your dedication, hard work, and countless hours of practice have brought you to this moment. Always remember that the UTP and our country are always behind your back to support you."