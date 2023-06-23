Kairi and Coach Yeb celebrate after entering the finals of MSC 2023. Courtesy: Moonton Games

MANILA - After winning the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup title with an Indonesian team, Pinoy jungler Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol and coach Paul "Denver" Yeb Miranda find themselves in the rumor mill, a year after they signed with Onic Esports.

Less than a week after winning the MSC title in Phnom Penh, Cambodia over Blacklist International, Coach Yeb, who was behind Onic Esports' growth into a disciplined, objective-based squad, posted a video on TikTok seemingly implying about his future with the team.

Speculations further intensified when former RRQ star -- Kairi's counterpart -- Albert "Alberttt" Iskandar was seen in photos with Onic Esports, and Coach Yeb. Onic Esports has former RRQ coach Adi "Adi" Asyauri as its analyst.

Onic Esports also released a teaser video on Thursday -- sans Kairi and Coach Yeb -- which further fueled rumors that they are exiting the Indonesian squad just a year after they were signed.

Their former team in the Philippines, Onic Philippines, likewise posted a speculative TikTok video on the possible return of their former main 5.

Meanwhile, Kairi's official Facebook page, which is seemingly managed by other admins, has also re-shared the said videos, sending the community into a frenzy.

Tier One Entertainment co-owner Tryke Gutierrez was also quick to ride on the gossip train, sharing his own post about the 17-year-old star when he was starting his career in Blacklist International.

Did they really carry Onic?

Truly enough, without the MSC championship, both player and coach left a lasting impact on Onic Esports, steering them to back-to-back local championships, on top of the Indonesian team's best finish in the world championships at fourth place.

Much of their success has to do with the type of playstyle and their built chemistry with the players, one of the formulas Onic Esports got right in acquiring Filipino imports.

"Sobrang grateful po ako kasi po una napakaganda po ng environment. Parang ‘di nga po kami nagaaway-away e. Nagtatalo po kami pero sobrang mild lang, parang wala kang mafi-feel na pressure kaya ang sarap talaga kapag kakampi sila tapos 'yung mga coaches, management sobrang sarap po makasama. Outside the game, inside the game, tropa po kaming lahat sobrang close po namin saka 'yun po, sobrang thankful po ako na napunta ako sa ONIC Esports," Kairi told Filipino media during a post-match press conference.

However, he wass quick to stress that he did not hard-carry the team to success.

"Kahit saang sports po, kahit saang laro, hindi naman po kasi ‘to chess na 1 v 1 lang e. Kumbaga teamwork talaga e, ‘di nila alam 'yung nangyayari outside the game, sa practice, sa shotcall, kumbaga kung pano 'yung flow ng laro," Kairi said.

Asked on whether or not they will return to the Philippines, Coach Yeb had this to say, moments after nabbing the MSC title.: "It's up to the organizations. I mean if our contract -- if they could buy us whatsoever. Of course, there's a chance."