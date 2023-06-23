AVC: PH bows to Aussies to end semis bid

Photo from AVC Facebook page

The road to the semifinals for the Philippine women’s volleyball team suffered a major setback as they surrendered to already-ran Australia in the 2023 AVC Women’s Challenge Cup.

Australia hammered a 25-18, 25-22, 21-25, 25-20 upset over the Philippines at the Tridharma Sports Hall in Indonesia to deny their opponent an automatic semifinals berth in the regional tournament.

The win gave the Australians their first win in Pool E to tie the Philippines with a 1-2 slate – and in the process secured India’s semifinal ticket.

After getting the third set, the Philippines seemed to have lost steam in the ensuing frame as Australia held on the upper hand, 6-4.

The Philippines tried to threaten a fifth set extension as Shaya Adorador gave the country a 9-7 reversal in the fourth.

But the Aussies slowly recovered as they stole the lead off an error of the Filipinas, 19-17.

They widened the gap in the succeeding plays as they denied Adorador twice for a 21-17 separation.

Australia reached match point with a good breather as Philippines was called for a net touch, 24-18.

The Philippines halted the impending win of Australia with back-to-back points but a crosscourt spike of Australia ended the game in four sets.