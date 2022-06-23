Ginebra's Arvin Tolentino celebrates after scoring against NLEX. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- Some tough love from his coach has only served to further motivate Barangay Ginebra forward Arvin Tolentino, who has emerged as a solid contributor for the Gin Kings in his third season with the team.

Tolentino was instrumental in Ginebra's come-from-behind win against the NLEX Road Warriors on Wednesday night, firing nine of his 17 points in the fourth quarter to help the Gin Kings take an 83-75 victory.

He nailed three of his four three-pointers in the payoff period, where Ginebra out-scored NLEX, 25-12, to overhaul a 19-point deficit.

Afterward, Ginebra coach Tim Cone said they were not surprised to see the former Far Eastern University big man step up.

"I thought he did a really good job. He matched up with big guys in the second half, and he did a really good job of jumping out on screens and battling the big guys at the rebound," said Cone.

"Kudos to Arvin tonight, he played an excellent second half, and I was real proud of him, especially on the effort side," he added.

But Cone also revealed that out of all the Ginebra players, it is Tolentino that he is hardest on, if only because he sees "oodles and oodles of potential" in the 26-year-old. Tolentino has always been a versatile talent, a 6-foot-5 big man with range up to the three-point line and the capability to put the ball on the floor.

"Poor Arvin, I'm on him harder than anybody… The expectations for him are so high, and we just keep trying to wring him and try to get more of those expectations, more of that potential realized," said Cone.

"Tonight, he's taking steps, and every time he has a good night, he's building confidence on what he's doing. We know he can shoot, we know he can score," he added. "What we're looking for from him is the effort parts of the game -- getting the rebound, defending."

Against a tough NLEX team, Tolentino did just that, which delighted Cone and the Ginebra coaching staff.

"Those are the things that we're really excited about, when we watch Arvin play. The three-point shots, that's just common for him, that's easy. The hard stuff is the one we really want him to do," he said.

Tolentino, for his part, considers the tough love shown to him by Cone as a badge of honor.

"Talking about Coach Tim being hard on me, super. As in," he admitted. "[But] I take it as a challenge."

"For me, that's a good thing, dahil I know he really cares about me. He wants me to excel talaga," Tolentino added. "Para siyang tatay na hindi ka niya papabayaan na mali 'yung ginagawa mo. That for me is a huge confidence-booster."

"If ganoon 'yung coach ko sa akin, that means he really cares about me."

So far in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup, Tolentino is averaging 12.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

