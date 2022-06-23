MANILA - The Philippines is eyeing more medals in several esports competitions in the upcoming Asian Games as SIBOL closes its registration for its preliminary tournaments Thursday night.

The country's esports contingent recently opened its doors to aspiring Filipino gaming squads who want to represent the Philippines in the Asiad, particularly in Dota 2, League of Legends (PC), Hearthstone, and PUBG Mobile.

According to SIBOL, the "Road to Asian Games PH Qualifiers" will take place from Friday, June 24 to 26.

A separate selection named "RDAG PH Combine" will choose outstanding gamers from the preliminaries who will be joining the official Philippine teams for each title.

The combine will take place on July 1-3, SIBOL announced.

The country recently bagged two gold and two silver medals in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in the esports category.

The Philippines won first place in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and League of Legends: Wild Rift, bannered by Blacklist International and GrindSky Eris.

Courtesy of Pacific Macta and West Point Esports, the Philippines also clinched second in CrossFire and League of Legends (PC).

It seems that SIBOL will again embrace "Lakad Matatag" as its official battle cry, evolving it into "Muling Lumakad Matatag" noting a deep history of the catchphrase to unify Filipino gamers.

"Lakad Matatag," as the national egames squads' battle cry, was first used at the 2019 SEA Games.