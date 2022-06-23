Talk 'N Text hacked out a 89-85 win in overtime to turn back Rain or Shine in the PBA Philippine Cup on Thursday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Jayson Castro poured 10 of his 12 points in the pivotal fourth quarter where he pulled the Tropang GIGA out of a 16-point deficit and forced an overtime.

Poy Erram provided the finishing kick in the extra period, scoring 6 of his 13 points in overtime to complete TNT's comeback.

Mikey Williams scored 15 in his return to TNT, while Troy Rosario topscored for the team with 19.

TNT now has a 4-2 record, while the Elasto Painters absorbed their fourth defeat in 5 games.

(More details to follow.)