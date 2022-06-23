PBA: Pringle likely out for Ginebra's game vs. SMB

After sitting out against NLEX, Barangay Ginebra guard Stanley Pringle is also expected to miss their game against San Miguel on Friday. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra guard Stanley Pringle is expected to miss their PBA Philippine Cup game on Friday against San Miguel Beer as he recovers from a strained hamstring, head coach Tim Cone announced.

Pringle sat out Ginebra's 83-75 win against the NLEX Road Warriors on Wednesday night, where the Gin Kings rallied from a 19-point deficit to snatch their third win of the conference.

According to Cone, Pringle has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, and is doing daily therapy to aid his recovery.

"The only problem with hamstrings is that it's so common to re-strain them. You start to think it's healthy, and then you go out and play and then boom, it happens again, and it happens worse," Cone said.

"So that's what we're trying to prevent. We don't want him to get back too early, and then re-strain it in a worse manner. So we're being careful with it, like we always do with all our veterans," he added. "We're gonna make sure he's a 100% before he gets back on the floor."

In keeping with this mindset, Cone said that Pringle is "probably out for San Miguel" on Friday, but the guard may return when they play Converge on July 1.

Pringle, 35, is averaging 8.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in three games for the Gin Kings.

The veteran missed virtually all of Ginebra's campaign in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup with a nagging knee injury before being cleared for the All-Filipino Conference.

He sustained the hamstring tweak during the Gin Kings' 89-84 loss to the Magnolia Hotshots in the Manila Clasico last Sunday, where Pringle had six points and two assists in 20 minutes.