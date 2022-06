Meralco coasted to an easy 97-87 win over NorthPort on Thursday in the PBA Philippine Cup at Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Aaron Black dished out 20 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds for the Bolts, who bounced back from a from a sorry defeat to TNT last Saturday.

Meralco now holds a 3-1 record, while NorthPort fell to 2-3.

(More details to follow.)