Mark Magsayo (right) fighting it out with Gary Russell Jr. for the WBC featherweight title. Mitchell Leff, Getty Images/AFP

Mark Magsayo's upcoming title defense against Mexican Rey Vargas will be featured in the main event of Showtime Saturday on July 9 from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

It will be Magsayo's first title defense since winning the WBC featherweight title from Gary Russell Jr. in January.

“I am very thankful to my team for giving me the opportunity to defend my title in San Antonio,” said Magsayo in Philboxing. (LINKON PHILBOXING https://philboxing.com/news/story-162679.html)

"We are preparing for a strong Mexican fighter in Rey Vargas. Everyone knows what the Philippines vs. Mexico boxing rivalry brings to the ring and I’m excited to display my talents for the boxing fans in Texas and watching around the world.”

Both Magsayo and Vargas have yet to taste defeat in their professional careers.

Magsayo holds a record of 24-0 with 16 KOs, while Vargas, a former WBC super bantamweight champion, carries a 35-0 record with 22 KOs.

“This fight on July 9 will be a great battle against the Filipino warrior Mark Magsayo,” said Vargas, who trains under revered boxing coach Ignacio “Nacho” Beristáin.

“This is going to be exciting combat from start to finish. We know that he has great power, but we’ll be ready to counter that, and anything else he brings to the ring. This is going to be a magnificent fight and I can’t wait to step in there and compete.”