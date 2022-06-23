Kobe Paras stays in B.League, signs with Altiri Chiba

Kobe Paras will now be playing for Division 2 side Altiri Chiba. File photo. (c) B.LEAGUE



Kobe Paras will remain in Japan's B.League for at least one more season, as the former University of the Philippines standout signed with Division 2 squad Altiri Chiba.

The team announced Paras' signing on Thursday.

"He is a player of exceptional physical ability and has extensive experience playing in the B1 level," Altiri director Yoshihide Arai said of Paras. "We are excited to see Altiri Chiba basketball evolve with his talent on this team."

We are pleased to announce the signing for 2022-23 Season.



■KOBE PARAS

Birthday：1997/9/19

Natinality：Philippines

Height：198 cm

Weight：91 kg

Position：SF



Paras played for Niigata Albirex BB in the 2021-22 season of the B.League, averaging 8.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 49 games. They experienced little success, however, winning just seven games in the season.

In Altiri, Paras joins a team that gained promotion from B3 to Division 2 after defeating the Kanazawa Samuraiz in the divisional championships.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to be a part of Altiri Chiba," said Paras, who signed for one season with the team under the league's Asian Player Quota program.

"I'm excited to go back and be a part of the team. I can't wait to meet my teammates and see all the Altiri Chiba fans in the games this upcoming season," he added.