Germany has forfeited its VNL match against China. Photo courtesy of Volleyball World.

MANILA, Philippines -- The game between China and Germany in the 2022 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) has been canceled, organizers confirmed on Thursday afternoon.

This, after the Germany team "refused to play against China" in the match set at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) said in a statement that Germany refused to play even with the Chinese players already being cleared by local authorities after testing positive for COVID-19.

In accordance with regulations, Germany forfeits the match and China is awarded a 3-0 win.

China had to forfeit an earlier match against France after some of its players tested positive for COVID-19, rendering them unable to field a minimum number of athletes.

"We apologize to the athletes, officials, spectators and fans around the world for any inconvenience caused by this cancellation," the organizers said.

Germany had a 3-3 record, while China was at 2-4 entering Thursday's match.



Fans who have tickets to the canceled game can watch the 7 p.m. match between Argentina and Slovenia, per the organizers.