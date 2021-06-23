WATCH: Funnyman Benjie Paras scares nurse during COVID jab

Ever the funny guy, PBA legend Benjie Paras scared a health worker shortly before he got his COVID-19 vaccine.

A video posted on Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas Facebook page, showed Paras surprising a health worker when he shrieked even before being injected with the vaccine.

Everyone in the scene laughed after realizing the joke.

"Ano ba yan? Nagulat talaga ako," said one woman among the crowd.

Paras is known as the "Tower of Power" of local basketball because of his dominance in the paint during his illustrious career as a PBA player.

But he became even more popular to fans because of his ability to make people laugh through his comedic roles in films and television.

