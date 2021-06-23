Boxing: Dasmariñas still has good years ahead despite loss to Inoue

Michael Dasmariñas goes down after a brutal body shot from Naoya Inoue. Photo from Top Rank Inc. Twitter page

Not all is lost for Michael Dasmariñas despite his knockout defeat against Japan's Naoya Inoue over the weekend.

Fight analyst Nissi Icasiano believes Dasmariñas will only have to improve himself by going up against more quality opponents.

The southpaw from Pili, Camarines Sur got knocked out in his title attempt after absorbing brutal body shots from the heavy handed Inoue.

Icasiano noted that Dasmariñas was able to employ a good strategy early in the fight.

"It was beautiful because he had angles and he was moving in and out," he said. "But my only gripe was that he didn't generate offense from that movement... It's understandable, but he respected Inoue's punching power too much."

Icasiano also said Dasmariñas' corner failed to make adjustments that could have protected the fighter from the body blows.



"I was expecting adjustments from his corner headed by Tacy Macalos. Since the second round, the ploy was hit with a jab-straight combo, forcing Dasmariñas to a high guard," he pointed out.

"That left him open for a brutal body shot. From there, Inoue knew he had it. Of course, it spelled the end for the Filipino."

The loss will give the former IBF bantamweight mandatory challenger valuable experience since it gave him a taste of what it is like to be at the elite level.

"Iron sharpens iron. If they want Michael Dasmariñas at the same level with (Nonito) Donaire, (John Riel) Casimero or even (Reymart) Gaballo, he will need to go through a different route," said Icasiano.

"Michael Dasmariñas needs fights that will bring out the best in him to prepare him for the boxers at the upper echelon."

