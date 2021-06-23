Alapag impressed by Belangel, Abarrientos: Point guard position 'in good hands'



Jimmy Alapag admitted that he was impressed by the latest batch of point guards Gilas Pilipinas has in its disposal.

With SJ Belangel and RJ Abarrientos at the helm, Alapag believes the number 1 position is in good hands.

"Great start for SJ and even RJ Abarrientos," Alapag said in an interview on Smart Sports Hoops Life. "I think the point guard position is in good hands. I just hope these guys continue to grow and get better."

The Gilas great said Belangel's game-winning trey against South Korea was a jaw-dropper.

"Man, amazing shot he did. The last play, off balanced, Dirk Nowitzki type of three," said Alapag.

"Since Matt Nieto was out, and I know he's been kind of the primary point guard for this Gilas team, I think he stepped in and really led the team really well."

"He showed a lot of poise, hit big shots, was able to get guys involved. And that's really what you want for the national team. So I thought he stepped in and did a great job.

Belangel averaged 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in the three games he played for Gilas. The highlight, of course, was the go-ahead triple that towed Gilas to an 81-78 victory over South Korea.

Meanwhile, Abarrientos also played a major role in all of Gilas' games during the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

He came off the bench to average 8.3 points, 3.7 assists, and 1.3 rebounds in three games.

"RJ was also one who played really well. I think they just showed coach Tab (Baldwin) and the staff that they're more than capable of holding down the position as well," said Alapag.

"He played with a lot of poise, and I think that's really important for a point guard. This is just the qualifier and the competition will get better."

