La Salle makes quick turnaround, to play San Beda in D-League fina

It will be La Salle vs. San Beda in the PBA D-League Finals. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Barely 24 hours after falling short in the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup Finals, the De La Salle Green Archers will be back in action.

EcoOil-La Salle is set to take on Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda Red Lions in the best-of-3 Finals of the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup, with Game 1 set for Thursday afternoon at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

It's a rematch of last year's championship, when the Green Archers -- then coached by Derick Pumaren -- outlasted Marinerong Pilipino in three games.

Tip-off is at 3:00 p.m., with the Green Archers coming off an 87-76 defeat to the University of the Philippines in the FilOil championship game on Wednesday afternoon. EcoOil-La Salle also dropped their lone elimination round game against San Beda, 82-79, on a game-winning three-pointer by Peter Alfaro.

But San Beda assistant coach Ralph Penuela noted that they defeated a short-handed La Salle squad, with brothers Mike and Ben Phillips absent due to national team duties.

"We're coming in this finals with the mindset of an underdog kasi sobrang laking bagay nung Phillips sa roster ng La Salle. Yung energy na binibigay nila, yung leadership na nai-imbibe nila sa team," said Penuela during Tuesday's Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum.

La Salle coach Gian Nazario, for his part, gave San Beda full credit for their win in the elimination round.

"I'm not going to take away na we were shorthanded (when they beat us). But at the same time, we have to give credit to San Beda. The respect I have for coach Yuri (Escueta) and what he was able to put in sa kultura ng San Beda at Marinerong Pilipino speaks a lot," he said.

San Beda defeated archrival Letran, 79-65, in a do-or-die semifinal game last week to claim a place in the Finals. La Salle, in contrast, needed just one game to oust Perpetual Help, 108-91.