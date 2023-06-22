Fil-American fighter Eddie “Silky Smooth” Abasolo. Handout

There is another Filipino-American steadily making waves in ONE Championship.

Eddie “Silky Smooth” Abasolo has been impressive in his first two fights in One Championship so far, but he’ll be looking for his biggest win yet when he takes on Sitthichai “Killer Kid” Sitsongpeenong in a muay thai match in ONE Friday Fights 22 this weekend.

Like a lot of Filipino-American MMA stars, Abasolo was born in California to immigrant parents. His dad is a full-blooded Filipino and his mom is of Mexican-Italian heritage.

Competing in ONE now draws him closer to his dad’s roots as it gives him a large platform in Southeast Asia, especially since he’s going up against one of the top names in Bangkok, Thailand’s iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

“Man, it means the world. The fact that I’m going to be in Lumpinee, standing across from a living legend like Sitthichai. This entire camp, whenever someone’s asked me about it, the only thing I can really say is, ‘It’s a wild ride,’” he said.

“Being from the Bay Area in California, when I first started fighting smokers, I was fighting in backyards and garages, like super small events, and now I’m about to be in Lumpinee. It’s just surreal. I feel like, ‘Man, I made it.’ This is a dream come true for me.

“When the fight is over, then I can let all the emotions overcome me. But until then, I’ve just got to stay laser-focused.”

He’ll have his hands full against Sitthichai, but he knows that the Thai legend is just as susceptible as he is. That’s why he’s confident that he can overcome a big name like “Killer Kid.”

“Sitthichai is just another human being, and I’m on a mission to make my way into becoming a living legend myself. Regardless of the ranking, I’m going to go in there, and I’m going to do my thing,” he said.

“He’s very solid. His basics are very strong, his timing is very good. He’ll be able to pick me apart if I just stand in front of him and start playing that Thai style with him. I can’t do that. I have to break his rhythm before he breaks mine, basically. He’s a master rhythm breaker. I’ve got to make sure I get to that line first.”

Abasolo believes that what will separate him from Sitthichai is his desire and hunger to make a name for himself – something that the Sitsongpeenong Muay Thai Camp representative has already achieved a long time ago.

“I feel like I’m going to win because I want it more. I’m not saying that he doesn’t want this, especially for him fighting back in Lumpinee, but I feel like I have more to fight for than he does,” he said.

“I plan on being ready to fight all three rounds, and I plan on making it look like he was the underdog.”