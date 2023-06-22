Daniella Uy. From Pilipinas Golf Facebook page

After three near title misses, Daniella Uy snapped a two-year search for a second victory by clutching the ICTSI Forest Hills Classic crown in Antipolo on Thursday.

It was as tough as it could get but the former Junior World champion endured the day-long test and pressure to prevail by one over Florence Bisera on a final round 74 for a 212 total over 54 holes of the P1 million championship.

“I’m very happy I won this after a lot of misses,” said a relieved Uy after three failed bids in the first six legs, including a playoff loss to Harmie Constantino at Luisita.

“This (victory) is also very sweet since there will be a two-month break on the LPGT,” added the 2021 Riviera-Langer leg champion, who likewise gained inspiration from the presence of friend Alyssa Valdez, who gamely joined the gallery in the closing holes.

Bisera and Ababa holed out with pars with the former matching Uy’s closing three-over par card for solo second at 213 worth P86,000 and the latter winding up third at 215 after a 75 and receiving P69,000.

Rookie pro Mikhaela Fortuna carded a 73 and placed fourth at 217 after finishing eighth in her first LPGT tournament at Valley while two-leg winner Constantino ended up fifth at 220 after a 73.

Apple Fudolin shot a 73 while Chihiro Ikeda struggled with a 75 as they tied for sixth at 221 while Lois Kaye Go skied to an 80 and wound up eighth at 223 while bagging another low amateur honors in the circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

More importantly, Uy said the victory, worth P120,000, will serve as a big confidence-boost as she embarks on a new mission next month.

“I feel this win will give me more confidence when I play in Japan next month,” added Uy, who also pocketed the top purse at Valley after finishing second to amateur winner Mafy Singson.